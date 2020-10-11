Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stephens

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of Steris stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $188.45. 550,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,343. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Steris by 292.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

