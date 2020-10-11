Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 10,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

