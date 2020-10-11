Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.43.

SUI stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,266. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 500,320 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

