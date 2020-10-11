Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 1,027,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock worth $383,394,075 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

