Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.77.

RUN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 9,187,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,151,005 shares of company stock valued at $310,674,422. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

