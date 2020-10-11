SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.64. The stock had a trading volume of 255,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $278.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,569.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,111. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.