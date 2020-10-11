Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SNDX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 734,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,276. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

