Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcy woes, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic-led social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for Taubman Centers, as the trend is considerably bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space and hindering mall-tenant sales. Additionally, it is expected to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ ability to pay rent.”

TCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.56.

TCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 565,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,804. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 205.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

