Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lifted to Outperform at CSFB

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWODF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TWODF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,360. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

