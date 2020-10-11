TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCF. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

TCF Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 767,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

