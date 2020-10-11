Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. 110,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after buying an additional 106,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

