Telsey Advisory Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

LEVI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 3,444,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,461. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 178,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 138,251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

