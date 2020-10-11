Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 228,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

