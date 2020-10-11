Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.34.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.34. 648,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

