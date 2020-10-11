The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 163,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,366 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.