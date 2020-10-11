The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

PRSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of The Providence Service stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,608.07 and a beta of 0.86. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

