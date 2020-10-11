The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.23. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

