The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.23. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

