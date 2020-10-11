Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKFOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.81.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties.

