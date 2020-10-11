Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKFOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.81.
About Tokyu Fudosan
