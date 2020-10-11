TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TOWN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after buying an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 87,216 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

