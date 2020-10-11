TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 201,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

