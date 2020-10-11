TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.