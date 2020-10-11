Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,730. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.