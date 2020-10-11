U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.
USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.
Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,771. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,749,000 after buying an additional 193,395 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 517,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
