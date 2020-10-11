U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,771. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,749,000 after buying an additional 193,395 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 517,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

