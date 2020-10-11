U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

NYSE USB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 6,504,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,771. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

