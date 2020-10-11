UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €56.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

