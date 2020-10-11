UBS Group Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.92 ($125.79).

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €117.25 ($137.94). The stock had a trading volume of 203,408 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.80.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit