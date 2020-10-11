UBS Group Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.92 ($125.79).

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €117.25 ($137.94). The stock had a trading volume of 203,408 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

