UBS Group Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.06 ($8.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.88. K&S has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.