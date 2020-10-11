UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902 ($24.85).

Shares of Relx stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,681.15 ($21.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,443. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Relx will post 103.2722403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

