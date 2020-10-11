UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 88,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

