United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ UCBI remained flat at $$19.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 438,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15,312.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

