United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Continental from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,311,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,325,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Continental will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 145.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.