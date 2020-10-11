United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.57 ($45.38).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.42 ($39.32). The stock had a trading volume of 325,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

