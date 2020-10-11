Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,145. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

