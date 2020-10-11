Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 892,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,702. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 371,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

