Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRRM. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 794,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,062. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,072,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,723 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,007 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

