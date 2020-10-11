Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of VLGEA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,518. The company has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.10. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $290,486.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 47.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

