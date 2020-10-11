Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of V traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

