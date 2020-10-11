Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.
Shares of V traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
