Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSH. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 1,042,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,461. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,682,000 after buying an additional 338,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 244,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.