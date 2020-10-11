Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 2,258,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,681. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 728,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

