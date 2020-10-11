Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 2,258,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,681. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
