Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

VOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $3,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

