Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.
VOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.