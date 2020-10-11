Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.
