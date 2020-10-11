Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

