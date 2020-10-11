Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 162.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

