Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.70 ($96.12).

Shares of WCH traded down €2.58 ($3.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €91.52 ($107.67). The stock had a trading volume of 141,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.76. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €90.24 ($106.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

