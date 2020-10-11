Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given “Sell” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their sell rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $37.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,423,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

