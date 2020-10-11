Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.75.
WMT traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $142.78. 4,831,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,039,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
