Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.75.

WMT traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $142.78. 4,831,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,039,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

