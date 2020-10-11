Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 271,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,220. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.