Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WASH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 68,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.