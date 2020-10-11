Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Argus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Argus from $225.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.97.

Wayfair stock opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $409,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,618 shares of company stock valued at $72,219,085. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

