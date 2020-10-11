Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $153.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. 592,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

