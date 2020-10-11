WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,904. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.